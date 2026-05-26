Ferrari launches Luce as 1st fully electric 5-seater model
Ferrari just dropped the Luce, its first fully electric car, and it's also its first-ever five-seater.
Built on a fresh EV platform with a flat floor, the Luce offers extra cabin space and a three-person rear bench, making it more practical than Ferrari's Purosangue SUV.
Luce is Ferrari's longest and heaviest
The Luce is Ferrari's longest and heaviest model yet, packing in 21 cubic feet of cargo space and flexible 40/20/40 split seats.
It debuts active aerodynamic grilles for better airflow, uses tough Corning Gorilla Glass windows, and rolls on massive staggered wheels: 23-inch up front, 24 in back.
Powered by a 122-kilowatt-hour battery and EV-only platform that frees up even more room inside, the Luce starts at €550,000, showing Ferrari's push toward electrification without losing style or practicality.