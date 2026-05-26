Ferrari launches Luce as 1st fully electric 5-seater model

Luce is Ferrari's longest and heaviest

The Luce is Ferrari's longest and heaviest model yet, packing in 21 cubic feet of cargo space and flexible 40/20/40 split seats.

It debuts active aerodynamic grilles for better airflow, uses tough Corning Gorilla Glass windows, and rolls on massive staggered wheels: 23-inch up front, 24 in back.

Powered by a 122-kilowatt-hour battery and EV-only platform that frees up even more room inside, the Luce starts at €550,000, showing Ferrari's push toward electrification without losing style or practicality.