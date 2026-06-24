Ferrari marketing chief Enrico Galliera to leave after 'Luce' launch
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Ferrari's longtime marketing boss, Enrico Galliera, is leaving on July 1, right after the launch of its first electric car, Luce. The move comes as fans and investors had mixed reactions to the new EV.
Massimiliano Di Silvestre, who led BMW Italy, will take over.
Di Montezemolo criticizes 'Luce,' shares fall
The Luce's look hasn't won everyone over; even former chairman Luca di Montezemolo said it "We're risking the destruction of an icon."
The backlash hit Ferrari's stock hard: shares fell more than 8% in Milan and over 5% in New York.
Ferrari says 'Luce' interest solid
Ferrari says interest in the €550,000 ($640,000) Luce is solid and first deliveries are set for late 2026.
More details on how buyers are responding will come with Ferrari's second-quarter earnings report on July 30.