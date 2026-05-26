Ferrari may revive manual flagship 12Cilindri V12 by July 2026

Limited 12Cilindri: 819hp 3-pedal manual

The new manual 12Cilindri is expected to be a limited edition, with only a few hundred made for select buyers.

It will pack an old-school, naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine with 819hp and a classic three-pedal setup, definitely aimed at driving enthusiasts.

Ferrari is also working on "digital" manual tech for future EVs like Luce, but this upcoming model sticks with traditional gear shifting.