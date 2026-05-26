Ferrari may revive manual flagship 12Cilindri V12 by July 2026
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Ferrari is reportedly thinking about reviving the manual transmission after nearly two decades.
If all goes as rumored, we could see a three-pedal version of the 12Cilindri V12 GT by July 2026, marking Ferrari's first manual flagship V12 since 2007 and its first manual production car since California.
Limited 12Cilindri: 819hp 3-pedal manual
The new manual 12Cilindri is expected to be a limited edition, with only a few hundred made for select buyers.
It will pack an old-school, naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine with 819hp and a classic three-pedal setup, definitely aimed at driving enthusiasts.
Ferrari is also working on "digital" manual tech for future EVs like Luce, but this upcoming model sticks with traditional gear shifting.