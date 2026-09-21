You can now buy sketched-on car panels from Ferrari
What's the story
Ferrari is now selling body panels as art, a move inspired by its 812 Competizione art car. The Sketch Body, as it is called, features the original sketches of designer Flavio Manzoni on the front hood or dorsal panel of a Ferrari road car. The piece is then mounted on a display frame, giving owners an opportunity to appreciate the evolution from sketch to reality in their own homes.
Artistic evolution
Panels can be made from any current Ferrari
The Sketch Body is a part of Ferrari's Collectibles line, which previously included its race-used F1 parts.
The idea comes from the one-off 812 Competizione Tailor Made, an art car that showed how its shape evolved from pen to sheet metal.
The Sketch Body panels can be made from any current Ferrari model, giving owners a chance to have a piece of their favorite car in their homes.
Market expansion
Expanding the brand into lifestyle products
Ferrari's decision to sell body panels as art is seen as a way to expand its market beyond just cars.
The company has been successful in selling all sorts of car-adjacent accessories, including hats, T-shirts, and even breakfast cereal.
While a price for the Sketch Body panels hasn't been announced yet, they are expected to be priced like the artwork they are.