Ferrari offers physical buttons instead of touch controls on steering
Ferrari is making its cars more user-friendly by replacing those tricky touch-sensitive steering wheel controls with actual physical buttons.
After drivers complained about the old system being unreliable, especially while driving, Ferrari listened and rolled out this upgrade, first seen on the 296 Speciale and Amalfi, now available as a retrofit for existing models.
Retrofit available for existing models
If you own a Roma, Purosangue, 296 GTB, SF90, or 12Cilindri, you can get these new buttons installed at an authorized dealer.
Some reports describe swapping only the wheel's center section; others describe replacing the entire steering wheel — confirm with your dealer which procedure applies, and you'll get easier access to things like phone calls and cruise control.
The engine start-stop button will still be touch-sensitive for now.
Ferrari's response to driver feedback
Physical buttons mean less distraction and more control behind the wheel—good news whether you're cruising city streets or hitting the track.
Rather than limiting the change to new models, Ferrari's move shows they're paying attention to current owners' feedback, and is aimed at improving the driving experience for affected owners.