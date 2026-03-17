Ferrari offers physical buttons instead of touch controls on steering

Retrofit available for existing models

If you own a Roma, Purosangue, 296 GTB, SF90, or 12Cilindri, you can get these new buttons installed at an authorized dealer.

Some reports describe swapping only the wheel's center section; others describe replacing the entire steering wheel — confirm with your dealer which procedure applies, and you'll get easier access to things like phone calls and cruise control.

The engine start-stop button will still be touch-sensitive for now.