Ferrari plans India expansion amid demand surge, expected duty cuts
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Ferrari is set to bring more of its iconic supercars to India, responding to a surge in demand and the expected drop in import duties thanks to the upcoming India-European Union free trade deal.
The brand plans to reach even more fans by expanding beyond its current showrooms in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, potentially by the end of 2026.
Registrations rise 28.6% Ahmedabad Chennai planned
Registrations for Ferraris jumped 28.6% last year, from 35 cars in 2024 to 45 in 2025, and early numbers for 2026 are already matching that pace.
With expansion planned for Ahmedabad and Chennai, potentially by the end of 2026, plus Ferrari clearly sees big potential (and plenty of excitement) among Indian car lovers.