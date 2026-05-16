Ferrari's 1-off HC25 supercar is a powerful V8 stunner
What's the story
Ferrari has revealed its latest one-off supercar, the HC25, at the Circuit of the Americas. The new model is based on the F8 Spider and boasts a bespoke design with a powerful 710hp engine. The Special Projects division of Ferrari created this unique machine for a single client. The HC25 is an exclusive addition to Ferrari's elite lineup, showcasing the brand's commitment to creating custom-made vehicles for its most discerning customers.
Design
Design of the HC25
The HC25 retains the same basic layout, chassis, as well as turbocharged V8 engine architecture as the F8 Spider. It is designed to reinterpret Ferrari's mid-rear-engined Spiders with a forward-looking design approach. The car's body is divided into two visual sections by a thick black central band that also houses cooling and heat-extraction elements. The front of the HC25 features unique headlights with modules not used on any previous Ferrari model, giving it a distinctive look.
Engine specs
Performance and technical specifications
The HC25 is powered by a 3,902cc V8 engine that produces around 710hp at 7,000rpm and torque of up to 770Nm at 3,250rpm. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch F1 gearbox and electronic systems such as eDiff3, F1-Trac and Ferrari's performance ABS/EBD setup. Ferrari claims the HC25 can reach a top speed of up to 340km/h with acceleration from 0-100km/h in just under three seconds.