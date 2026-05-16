Ferrari's 1-off HC25 supercar is a powerful V8 stunner

Design

Design of the HC25

The HC25 retains the same basic layout, chassis, as well as turbocharged V8 engine architecture as the F8 Spider. It is designed to reinterpret Ferrari's mid-rear-engined Spiders with a forward-looking design approach. The car's body is divided into two visual sections by a thick black central band that also houses cooling and heat-extraction elements. The front of the HC25 features unique headlights with modules not used on any previous Ferrari model, giving it a distinctive look.