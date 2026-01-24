Ferrari SF-26: Ferrari's bold new F1 car for 2026 Auto Jan 24, 2026

Ferrari just pulled the covers off its 2026 Formula 1 car, the SF-26. This one's a total redesign—think sleeker lines and less drag instead of the old ground-effect look.

Lewis Hamilton took it out for its first laps at Fiorano in January 2026, and things went smoothly.