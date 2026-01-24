Ferrari SF-26: Ferrari's bold new F1 car for 2026
Ferrari just pulled the covers off its 2026 Formula 1 car, the SF-26. This one's a total redesign—think sleeker lines and less drag instead of the old ground-effect look.
Lewis Hamilton took it out for its first laps at Fiorano in January 2026, and things went smoothly.
Specs at a glance
The SF-26 rocks a carbon fiber honeycomb chassis with halo protection, push-rod suspension front and back, and an 8-speed gearbox.
Under the hood is a turbocharged V6 engine whose turbocharger revs up to an insane 150,000 rpm.
It rolls on 18-inch wheels and tips the scales at 770kg (driver included).
What's next?
Ferrari packed in a high-tech Energy Recovery System with a powerful MGU-K motor and a lithium-ion battery running up to 1,000 volts.
The team heads to Barcelona for testing from January 26-30 before more pre-season laps in Bahrain.
The season starts March 6-8, 2026, with the Australian GP, with Hamilton and Charles Leclerc ready to race under Team Principal Fred Vasseur.