Ferrari to launch 2 cars by 2026, advancing carbon-neutral biofuels

While details are still hush-hush, one model might be a convertible version of the hybrid F80 hypercar, and the other could be a special edition of its V12-powered 12Cilindri.

Plus, Ferrari has been testing biofuels in its engines and, as Vigna put it, "Biofuels are part of that group, and they work well in our engines."

It's betting big on both electric cars and sustainable fuels to keep performance high but emissions low.