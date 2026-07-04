Ferrari unveils 12Cilindri Manuale 6.42cr, 1st manual in 14 years
Ferrari just revealed the 12Cilindri Manuale, its first "manual" car in 14 years.
Only 1,499 will be made, and each costs a hefty €590,000 (about ₹6.42 crore).
Instead of a classic stick shift, it uses a clever "Manuale By-Wire" system that lets you shift like it's a six-speed manual, even though it's actually running an eight-speed dual-clutch underneath.
Ferrari's Manuale offers 830hp V12
You can do all the fun manual moves like clutch dumping and even stalling if you want, but there's also an automatic mode for traffic jams.
Under the hood is the same wild 830-hp V12 as the regular model: 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 340km/h.
Plus, it gets unique design touches: special badges, retro-inspired details, forged wheels, and an interior with a real gear lever and racing-style seats.