Ferrari unveils 12Cilindri Manuale 6.42cr, 1st manual in 14 years

Ferrari's Manuale offers 830hp V12

You can do all the fun manual moves like clutch dumping and even stalling if you want, but there's also an automatic mode for traffic jams.

Under the hood is the same wild 830-hp V12 as the regular model: 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 340km/h.

Plus, it gets unique design touches: special badges, retro-inspired details, forged wheels, and an interior with a real gear lever and racing-style seats.