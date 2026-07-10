Ferrari unveils 12Cilindri Manuale with Manuale By-Wire and 8-speed automatic

Ferrari 819hp V12, 1,499 units

The by-wire setup uses electronic controls to mimic classic gear changes and clutch action, so you can flip between manual and auto modes whenever you want.

Underneath, there's a beastly 6.5-liter V12 engine pushing out 819hp, enough for 0 to 100km/h in just three seconds and a top speed of over 340km/h.

Only 1,499 units are being made as a nod to Ferrari's roots, each starting at €590,000, with plenty of iconic color options for those who want something truly unique.