Ferrari unveils 12Cilindri Manuale with Manuale By-Wire and 8-speed automatic
Ferrari just revealed the 12Cilindri Manuale, a special take on its 12Cilindri grand tourer.
This car blends modern tech with old-school manual vibes, thanks to a new Manuale By-Wire system.
You get the feel of shifting gears yourself, even though it's actually an 8-speed automatic under the hood.
Ferrari 819hp V12, 1,499 units
The by-wire setup uses electronic controls to mimic classic gear changes and clutch action, so you can flip between manual and auto modes whenever you want.
Underneath, there's a beastly 6.5-liter V12 engine pushing out 819hp, enough for 0 to 100km/h in just three seconds and a top speed of over 340km/h.
Only 1,499 units are being made as a nod to Ferrari's roots, each starting at €590,000, with plenty of iconic color options for those who want something truly unique.