Ferrari unveils CZ26 1 off built on SF90 Stradale platform
Ferrari just dropped the CZ26, a totally unique supercar made for a US client through its Special Projects program.
Built on the SF90 Stradale platform, this car stands out with its custom design from Flavio Manzoni's team at Ferrari Styling Centre.
The vibe is minimalist but powerful: think sleek lines and bold details.
CZ26 keeps SF90's hybrid powertrain
The CZ26 features a low-slung, two-box shape with hidden ultra-slim lights and cantilevered taillights.
It's finished in exclusive silver paint with red accents and carbon-fiber touches for extra style and aerodynamics.
Underneath, it packs smart upgrades like a revamped cooling system, new vortex generators, and a big rear spoiler for better efficiency.
Despite all the custom work outside, it keeps the SF90's hybrid engine, meaning 797hp twin-turbocharged V8 engine with electric motors, 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds, and a top speed of 328km/h.