Ferrari unveils limited 12Cilindri Manuale blending manual feel with by-wire
Ferrari just dropped the 12Cilindri Manuale, a limited-edition grand tourer that mixes old-school manual driving vibes with high-tech by-wire controls.
Under the hood, there's a 6.5-liter V12 engine pushing out 830hp and revving up to 9,500 rpm, enough for a top speed over 340km/h and a 0 to 100km/h sprint in about three seconds.
Ferrari Manuale limited to 1,499 units
Instead of a regular stick shift, you get Ferrari's Manuale by-wire system: it feels like shifting gears the classic way but uses an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission behind the scenes.
There's even an open-gate shifter and no paddle shifters, so you can show off your heel-and-toe skills.
Only 1,499 will be made, a number chosen to honor the displacement of Ferrari's first V12 introduced in 1947, each with special details nodding to the Ferrari 365 GTB4: think laser-etched badges and personalized touches.