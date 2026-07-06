Ferrari unveils limited 12Cilindri Manuale blending manual feel with by-wire

Ferrari Manuale limited to 1,499 units

Instead of a regular stick shift, you get Ferrari's Manuale by-wire system: it feels like shifting gears the classic way but uses an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission behind the scenes.

There's even an open-gate shifter and no paddle shifters, so you can show off your heel-and-toe skills.

Only 1,499 will be made, a number chosen to honor the displacement of Ferrari's first V12 introduced in 1947, each with special details nodding to the Ferrari 365 GTB4: think laser-etched badges and personalized touches.