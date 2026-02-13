Ferrari's 1st all-electric 4-door, Luce, to be revealed in May
Ferrari is kicking off 2026 with five new models, and leading the charge is the Luce—its first all-electric four-door.
Scheduled to be revealed on May 25, 2026 (with the reveal hosted in Italy), the Luce packs four electric motors pushing out over 1,000hp and rockets from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds.
Estimated WLTP range of about 530km on a single charge
Built on a custom 880V platform with a hefty 122kWh battery, the Luce has an estimated WLTP range of about 530km on a single charge.
It features advanced tech like four-wheel steering and torque vectoring for sharp handling.
The interior—crafted by Jony Ive's LoveFrom team—features three main OLED displays developed by Samsung Display, recycled aluminum accents, and F1-inspired controls.
Past reports have speculated the price could be at least €500,000.
Five new models in 2026
Ferrari will reveal five new models throughout 2026.
After the Luce, expect four more launches in 2026.