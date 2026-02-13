Ferrari's 1st all-electric 4-door, Luce, to be revealed in May Auto Feb 13, 2026

Ferrari is kicking off 2026 with five new models, and leading the charge is the Luce—its first all-electric four-door.

Scheduled to be revealed on May 25, 2026 (with the reveal hosted in Italy), the Luce packs four electric motors pushing out over 1,000hp and rockets from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds.