Ferrari's 1st EV Luce sells out all 2027 production slots
Ferrari's first all-electric car, the Luce, might have raised some eyebrows at its debut in May, but it's clearly a hit: every single 2027 production slot is spoken for.
If you want one now, you'll have to wait an extra year.
The Luce starts at about $615,000 and the first deliveries are set for in the fourth quarter.
Ferrari forecasts at least €3 billion
The buzz around the Luce isn't just hype: it's helping Ferrari post strong financial results.
Customization is huge right now and makes up more than 21% of revenue from cars and spare parts.
Thanks to strong demand (and those high price tags), Ferrari just bumped its yearly earnings forecast to at least €3 billion and reported double-digit growth in net income last quarter.
The company remains one of the most profitable in the auto world.