Ferrari's F80 Aperta testing near Maranello shows removable fabric roof
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Ferrari's new F80 Aperta was just spotted testing near its Maranello home, rocking heavy camouflage and a convertible vibe with a removable fabric roof: think LaFerrari Aperta, but even rarer.
While the coupe version is capped at 799 units, the Aperta is set to be even harder to get.
Ferrari F80 reveal possible in 2027
The big reveal could break cover in 2027 as part of Ferrari's 80th anniversary bash, alongside nods to classics like the open-top 125 S.
The F80 Aperta joins a wave of new models coming by 2030, including Ferrari's electric Luce and maybe even a street-legal version of the 296 Challenge race car.
Oh, and it might end up being called the F80 Targa or Roadster (Ferrari's still deciding).