Festive season auto sales zoom 21% on GST boost
Auto
India just saw a major jump in auto sales this festive season—up 21% from last year, with over 52 lakh vehicles sold.
The big reason? GST 2.0 tax reforms made cars and bikes more affordable, so more people felt confident to make a purchase.
Two-wheelers and passenger vehicles lead the charge
Passenger vehicle sales shot up by 23%, and two-wheelers weren't far behind with a 22% rise.
October's numbers kept the streak going, showing strong demand and growing consumer confidence.
FADA's President C S Vigneshwar credits the GST changes for making vehicles accessible to more people—and expects this positive trend to keep rolling through the end of the year.