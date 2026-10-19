Festive season lifts India 2 wheeler registrations 23% Jefferies
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India's festive season kicked off with a 23% jump in two-wheeler registrations compared to last year, despite the high base created by last year's GST cuts.
Passenger vehicles also saw some action, but their growth was a more modest 7%.
According to Jefferies, this marks a clear shift in demand for two-wheelers compared to previous years.
India trucks surge 101% tractors 28%
Trucks stole the spotlight with registrations soaring 101%, in part because of a weak base, as truck registrations had fallen 32% during the corresponding period last year.
Tractors weren't far behind either, up by 28%, well above recent trends.
Still, Jefferies points out that tractor sales could slow down soon due to tough comparisons and weak monsoon rains.
The festive trading buzz wraps up on November 11.