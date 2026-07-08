Fiat launches $14,985 Topolino in US as cheapest new car
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Fiat just dropped the Topolino in the US and at $14,985, it's now the most affordable new "car" you can buy.
It's tiny, runs on a five.0-kilowatt-hour battery, and tops out at 31km/h with up to 74km of range, and is definitely built for short city trips rather than highways.
Fiat plans free 40km/h upgrade
The Topolino keeps things simple but practical: you get LED lights, seat belts, a USB-C port, and your pick between classic doors or a breezy Dolce Vita trim with rope barriers and a soft-top roof.
While it isn't street-legal just yet, Fiat plans to offer a free upgrade kit later this year to bump its speed to 40km/h, making it legal on low-speed roads.