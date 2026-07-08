Fiat launches $14,985 Topolino in US as cheapest new car Auto Jul 08, 2026

Fiat just dropped the Topolino in the US and at $14,985, it's now the most affordable new "car" you can buy.

It's tiny, runs on a five.0-kilowatt-hour battery, and tops out at 31km/h with up to 74km of range, and is definitely built for short city trips rather than highways.