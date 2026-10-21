FlekTrike launches FlekTrike Pro with handlebar shifter enabling lockable tilting
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FlekTrike just dropped the FlekTrike Pro, an electric trike with a twist, literally.
Thanks to its tilting tech, you can lean into corners like you're on a motorcycle.
There's even a handlebar shifter so you can lock or unlock the tilt depending on your mood or the road.
Offers 750-watt motor 85-mile range $3,099
The Pro packs a 750-watt rear motor and 60-Ah batteries for up to 137km of range.
It's built for comfort with semi-recumbent, tilt-adjustable seating and full hydraulic suspension, plus there's plenty of cargo space for your stuff.
Safety gets a boost from dual-sport tires and hydraulic disk brakes.
Price tag: $3,099, with free shipping across the continental US.