Force Motors launches Urbania Deluxe in India at ₹28.7L

Inside, you get leatherette seats, wood-finish flooring, and a power sliding footstep, so it definitely feels more luxe than your average van.

Passengers can charge up with illuminated USB ports in every row and vibe to an eight-speaker Digital Theatre System.

Safety isn't left out either: there are airbags for both front seats, ESP, ABS with EBD, all-wheel disk brakes, and more.

You also get multiple seating options (from 9+D to 16+D), a 5-year/5 lakh km warranty with roadside help, and connected telematics for peace of mind on the road.