Force Motors's AI platform now available for older vehicles

Force Motors just dropped iPulse, an AI-powered platform that now comes standard on its commercial vehicles—and you can add it to older ones too.
Built with Intangles, iPulse gives real-time and past data on things like fuel use and driver habits.
It also predicts maintenance needs to help fleets run smoother and cut costs.
iPulse constantly checks engine and system health using detailed data.
It spots issues early so repairs can happen before things break down—meaning less surprise downtime and lower running costs.
Fleet managers get a single dashboard to keep tabs on safety and efficiency.
You can use iPulse from your phone or computer, thanks to support at 300+ Force Motors dealerships nationwide.
It's a big step forward for India's commercial vehicle tech scene.
Force Motors set up an Intelligence Command Center in Pune for round-the-clock remote monitoring and expert help.
Dedicated teams from Force Motors and Intangles handle setup and ongoing support—so fleets aren't left hanging when they need assistance.