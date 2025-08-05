Tesla's new experience center in Gurugram will open on August 11 Auto Aug 05, 2025

Tesla just grabbed a big spot at Orchid Business Park, Gurugram for its newest service center, warehouse, and retail outlet—paying ₹40.17 lakh a month for the next nine years.

This move follows their Mumbai showroom launch and sets the stage for a flashy new Experience Center in Delhi on August 11.