Tesla's new experience center in Gurugram will open on August 11
Tesla just grabbed a big spot at Orchid Business Park, Gurugram for its newest service center, warehouse, and retail outlet—paying ₹40.17 lakh a month for the next nine years.
This move follows their Mumbai showroom launch and sets the stage for a flashy new Experience Center in Delhi on August 11.
Meanwhile, Tesla has launched the Model Y in India
The Model Y is now officially here in two variants: a 60 kWh RWD with up to 500km range, and a 75 kWh long-range version offering up to 622km.
Prices start at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), with deliveries prioritized in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram.
The EV maker is also planning to set up more showrooms across India
They're betting on long-range EVs and optional Full Self-Driving tech (for an extra ₹6 lakh, planned for introduction in India at a later date) to win over premium SUV fans looking for something smarter and greener.