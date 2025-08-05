Tesla's 1st Supercharger station is now live in Mumbai

V4 Superchargers cost ₹24 per kWh

The V4 Superchargers can juice up a Model Y Standard for about ₹1,800 (Long Range costs a bit over ₹2,000) at ₹24 per kWh.

If you're not in a rush, the slower Destination Chargers go for ₹14 per kWh.

Under ideal conditions, you could get up to 267km of range in just 15 minutes.