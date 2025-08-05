Tesla's 1st Supercharger station is now live in Mumbai
Tesla just launched its first Supercharger station at One BKC, Mumbai—officially plugging into India's EV scene.
The spot features four fast V4 Superchargers and four AC Destination Chargers, with eight more stations planned across the country soon.
V4 Superchargers cost ₹24 per kWh
The V4 Superchargers can juice up a Model Y Standard for about ₹1,800 (Long Range costs a bit over ₹2,000) at ₹24 per kWh.
If you're not in a rush, the slower Destination Chargers go for ₹14 per kWh.
Under ideal conditions, you could get up to 267km of range in just 15 minutes.
Tesla's expanding its charging network across India
The Mumbai station boasts a super-reliable 99.95% uptime and handy navigation features to help you find chargers nearby or prep your battery before charging.
Tesla's also rolling out new stations in Lower Parel, Thane, Navi Mumbai soon—and expanding to Delhi and NCR soon.