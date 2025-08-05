Maruti Suzuki is making electric air taxis now
Maruti Suzuki just got board approval to jump into the world of electric air taxis, drones, and UAVs.
The final green light depends on shareholders later this month, but it's a big move as the company looks beyond cars and into next-gen mobility.
Maruti will partner with SkyDrive and Suzuki
Partnering with Suzuki Motor Corporation and Japan's SkyDrive, Maruti will help build the SD-05—a next-generation electric aircraft.
It flies up to 15km at speeds of 100km/h, all without emissions.
A mini version was already shown off at Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024.
The full-sized SD-05 will be unveiled in Japan
The full-sized SD-05 will make its debut at Expo 2025 Osaka.
Production could hit 100 units per year in Japan, and Maruti is considering bringing manufacturing to India under "Make in India."
This isn't just about cool tech—Maruti wants to be more than a carmaker by investing in sustainable urban air mobility and advanced R&D.
It's a step toward greener cities and new ways of getting around.