Ford 2027 Super Duty gets 7.3L Godzilla V-8 standard
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Ford is giving its Super Duty lineup a serious upgrade for 2027.
The old 6.8-liter gas engine is out, and in comes the beefier 7.3-liter Godzilla V-8 as standard on F-250 and F-350 models, pushing out 430hp and 658Nm of torque.
The standard diesel gets dropped too, so now only the high-output version remains, delivering a wild 500hp and an eye-popping 1627Nm of torque.
Ford Tremor, LEDs and new colors
Customization gets easier: the Tremor Off-Road Package will be available on all trims with a long-bed setup.
Top trims like Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum get LED lights as standard; lower trims can add them with premium packages.
Plus, two new paint colors, Neptune Blue and Iconic Silver Metallic, are joining the lineup for 2027.