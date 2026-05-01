Ford 2027 Super Duty gets 7.3L Godzilla V-8 standard Auto May 13, 2026

Ford is giving its Super Duty lineup a serious upgrade for 2027.

The old 6.8-liter gas engine is out, and in comes the beefier 7.3-liter Godzilla V-8 as standard on F-250 and F-350 models, pushing out 430hp and 658Nm of torque.

The standard diesel gets dropped too, so now only the high-output version remains, delivering a wild 500hp and an eye-popping 1627Nm of torque.