Ford adds Sinister Package to 2027 Explorer ST for $1,695

Explorer ST features 385-hp twin-turbo V6

Under the hood, the 2027 Explorer ST packs a 385-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 engine with a 10-speed automatic and optional all-wheel drive.

Explorer STs have been getting more popular; nearly one in five Explorers sold last year was an ST.

And if you're into driving fun, Ford is bringing back its one-day Explorer ST Experience for owners of the latest models this fall.