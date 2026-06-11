Ford adds Sinister Package to 2027 Explorer ST for $1,695
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Ford just dropped the Sinister Package for its 2027 Explorer ST, bringing a bold, almost all-black vibe to the popular SUV.
You get 21-inch gloss-black wheels, dark ST badges, amber daytime running lights, an illuminated Blue Oval on the grille, and red brake calipers, all for $1,695.
The best part? You can add this package to any standard paint color.
Explorer ST features 385-hp twin-turbo V6
Under the hood, the 2027 Explorer ST packs a 385-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 engine with a 10-speed automatic and optional all-wheel drive.
Explorer STs have been getting more popular; nearly one in five Explorers sold last year was an ST.
And if you're into driving fun, Ford is bringing back its one-day Explorer ST Experience for owners of the latest models this fall.