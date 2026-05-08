Ford and Carhartt unveil 2027 Super Duty Carhartt Package
Ford and Carhartt just teamed up to drop the 2027 Super Duty Carhartt Package, a pickup that blends classic Ford toughness with Carhartt's workwear style.
Announced earlier this year, this special truck stands out with a dark-painted grille, body-color bumpers, off-road running boards, and Carhartt graphics on the fender vents, doors, and tailgate.
The 20-inch wheels are inspired by Detroit manhole covers for some extra local flavor.
Carhartt package orders May 8
Inside, you get Carhartt-inspired cloth seats with detailed stitching on spots like the center console lid and door panels.
There's also a durable spray-in bedliner branded by Carhartt, LED lighting all around, and all-weather floor mats, plus six color options including a new Neptune Blue.
Orders open May 8, but pricing is still under wraps.
This package joins Ford's Premium and FX4 Off-Road lineups for anyone wanting something seriously sturdy (and stylish) in their next truck.