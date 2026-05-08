Ford and Carhartt unveil 2027 Super Duty Carhartt Package

Carhartt package orders May 8

Inside, you get Carhartt-inspired cloth seats with detailed stitching on spots like the center console lid and door panels.

There's also a durable spray-in bedliner branded by Carhartt, LED lighting all around, and all-weather floor mats, plus six color options including a new Neptune Blue.

Orders open May 8, but pricing is still under wraps.

This package joins Ford's Premium and FX4 Off-Road lineups for anyone wanting something seriously sturdy (and stylish) in their next truck.