Ford bids adieu to Focus ST with final model
Auto
Ford has built its final Focus ST at its Saarlouis plant in Germany, wrapping up the Focus ST's history.
Production of the Focus will end by November 2025, following earlier goodbyes to models like the Fiesta ST and Mondeo.
The move comes as Ford's European market share dips to 3.3%, with rivals like Hyundai and Kia pulling ahead.
Hot hatches are disappearing
Tougher emissions rules—like Euro 7 standards and a ban on new gas cars from 2035—are making it harder for hot hatches to survive.
While Saarlouis will keep running until 2032, its future is uncertain, though there is talk of new models—likely SUVs—joining the lineup.
Even icons like the Honda Civic Type R are bowing out, showing just how much the car world is changing right now.