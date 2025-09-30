Ford bids adieu to Focus ST with final model

Hot hatches are disappearing

Tougher emissions rules—like Euro 7 standards and a ban on new gas cars from 2035—are making it harder for hot hatches to survive.

While Saarlouis will keep running until 2032, its future is uncertain, though there is talk of new models—likely SUVs—joining the lineup.

Even icons like the Honda Civic Type R are bowing out, showing just how much the car world is changing right now.