Next Article
Toyota's new EV costs $15,000: Can it help regain market
Auto
Toyota recently launched the bZ3X, an electric car priced at $15,000, hoping to win back market share after four tough years.
The bZ3X is an affordable EV packed with tech features—plus, it's Toyota's answer to homegrown rivals like BYD.
Toyota's plans for the future and current challenges
Toyota isn't stopping here—they're planning more EVs like the bZ5 and bZ7, plus a new Lexus that'll come in both electric and hybrid versions.
By 2027, they'll even start building battery-powered Lexus cars near Shanghai.
Still, Toyota faces some bumps: profits per car are down and their latest models have had a few hiccups.
On the bright side, their sales in China grew by 6% so far this year—even as Nissan and Honda saw drops.