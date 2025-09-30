Toyota's new EV costs $15,000: Can it help regain market

Toyota's plans for the future and current challenges

Toyota isn't stopping here—they're planning more EVs like the bZ5 and bZ7, plus a new Lexus that'll come in both electric and hybrid versions.

By 2027, they'll even start building battery-powered Lexus cars near Shanghai.

Still, Toyota faces some bumps: profits per car are down and their latest models have had a few hiccups.

On the bright side, their sales in China grew by 6% so far this year—even as Nissan and Honda saw drops.