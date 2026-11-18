Ford brings F-150 into Japan for government, defense, humanitarian groups
Ford is bringing the F-150 pickup to Japan, but do not expect to see it on city streets just yet. This launch is all about serving government, defense, and humanitarian groups, so the general public will not be able to buy one for now.
Global Fleet Sales has appointed Japan-based Space Factory as its authorized channel partner to handle customer coordination, importation, registration, delivery, and ongoing service for Ford trucks and vans, while RMA Special Vehicles handles mission-specific conversions.
Ford offers Ranger Transit in Japan
Alongside the F-150, Ford will offer other models like the Ranger pickup and Transit van for official use.
Some vehicles will even get special upgrades in Thailand before heading to Japan: think ambulances or emergency vehicles.
Pricing and delivery details are still being worked out, but this move shows Ford is serious about making a comeback in Japan after years away.