Ford is bringing the F-150 pickup to Japan, but do not expect to see it on city streets just yet. This launch is all about serving government, defense, and humanitarian groups, so the general public will not be able to buy one for now.

Global Fleet Sales has appointed Japan-based Space Factory as its authorized channel partner to handle customer coordination, importation, registration, delivery, and ongoing service for Ford trucks and vans, while RMA Special Vehicles handles mission-specific conversions.