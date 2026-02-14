Will Chinese companies make cars in the US?

Ford 's CEO Jim Farley has reportedly met with senior Donald Trump administration officials to discuss a possible framework for Chinese automakers to manufacture cars in the US. The talks were aimed at finding a way to protect domestic car companies while allowing these foreign manufacturers into the American market. The discussions were held last month during the Detroit Auto Show, Bloomberg reported.

JV details Proposed framework involves JVs between Chinese and American companies The proposed framework would see Chinese carmakers teaming up with US firms through joint ventures (JVs). In these partnerships, the American company would have a controlling stake. The structure is designed to ensure both parties share profits and technology equally. This model is similar to what China had demanded from Western automakers about 30 years ago when they were setting up factories in the country.

Market expansion Chinese automakers making inroads into the US market The talks come as Chinese automakers are making strides toward entering the US market. Canada recently announced plans to allow some Chinese carmakers into its territory, while BYD vehicles are becoming increasingly popular in Mexico. These developments highlight China's growing influence in the global automotive industry and its potential impact on traditional markets like the United States.

Market protection Ford's concerns over subsidized vehicles from China Ford has been vocal about its concerns over a potential influx of subsidized vehicles from China into the US market. The company's chief communications officer, Mark Truby, said they have also raised concerns about privacy and national security issues related to Chinese vehicles in America. Despite these talks with Trump administration officials, Farley was not pushing for the JV option but rather discussing it as a way to protect American interests if Chinese companies do gain access to the US.

