Ford F-150 Lightning is getting a big range boost—with a little help from gas
Ford's giving its F-150 Lightning a major update for 2026: it'll come with a built-in gas generator, letting you drive up to 1127km on a full charge and tank—more than double the current range.
This turns the truck into an extended-range electric vehicle (EREV), so you get both electric power and backup from gas when you need it.
Why Ford's making the switch
Even with the new generator, you'll still get that instant electric torque for hauling or work.
Ford's making this move as EV demand cools in North America—especially after federal tax credits ended in September 2025.
With the all-electric F-150 Lightning being phased out by year-end, this EREV version is Ford's way of keeping their best-selling truck lineup relevant.
If you're curious about updates or want to be first in line, you can sign up on Ford's website.