Ford F-150 Lightning is getting a big range boost—with a little help from gas

Why Ford's making the switch

Even with the new generator, you'll still get that instant electric torque for hauling or work.

Ford's making this move as EV demand cools in North America—especially after federal tax credits ended in September 2025.

With the all-electric F-150 Lightning being phased out by year-end, this EREV version is Ford's way of keeping their best-selling truck lineup relevant.

If you're curious about updates or want to be first in line, you can sign up on Ford's website.