Ford F-150 XLT arrives in Europe 2026 priced €76,500
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Big news for truck fans: the legendary Ford F-150 is finally coming to Europe in 2026.
The XLT trim lands in select markets, starting at €76,500 ($88,905), and packs a serious punch with its 5.0-liter V-8 engine delivering 406hp.
F-150 blends tech and 7,700-pound towing
This F-150 isn't just tough, it's smart too.
You get roomy SuperCrew seating, digital displays, a big touchscreen, heated power seats, and seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
With a towing capacity of 3493kg and multiple drive modes for different terrains, it's made for those who want both muscle and tech in a market that usually goes for smaller rides.