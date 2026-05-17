Ford F-150 XLT arrives in Europe 2026 priced €76,500

F-150 blends tech and 7,700-pound towing

This F-150 isn't just tough, it's smart too.

You get roomy SuperCrew seating, digital displays, a big touchscreen, heated power seats, and seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

With a towing capacity of 3493kg and multiple drive modes for different terrains, it's made for those who want both muscle and tech in a market that usually goes for smaller rides.