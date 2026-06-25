Ford India warns E20 may void warranties on older EcoSport
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Ford India just put out a heads-up for anyone using E20 gasoline (that's the new, higher-ethanol fuel).
If you drive an older EcoSport or similar model, this fuel might mess with your engine or emissions system, and if that happens, Ford says your warranty claim could be denied.
Owners of older cars are now worried about how this shift will affect their ride and repair bills.
Ford urges service checks for E20
Ford's email also pointed out that E20 can lead to higher fuel consumption and more wear on key parts.
Their advice? Watch for any weird performance issues and get your car checked at a Ford service center if something feels off.
As India rolls out more ethanol-blended fuels, keeping an eye on your car's health is extra important.