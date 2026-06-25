Ford India warns E20 may void warranties on older EcoSport Auto Jun 25, 2026

Ford India just put out a heads-up for anyone using E20 gasoline (that's the new, higher-ethanol fuel).

If you drive an older EcoSport or similar model, this fuel might mess with your engine or emissions system, and if that happens, Ford says your warranty claim could be denied.

Owners of older cars are now worried about how this shift will affect their ride and repair bills.