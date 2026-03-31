Ford launches Troy Lee Designs Signature Mustang EcoBoost, 550 units

Mustang multicolor graphics, Carmine Red interior

This edition isn't shy about style: you get red, orange, purple, and yellow graphics, plus a GT-inspired hood and front fascia for extra attitude.

Inside, there's a Carmine Red cabin with an exclusive badge showing your car's number in the lineup.

The 19-inch Sinister Bronze wheels tie it all together.

Priced at $3,000 (about ₹2.5 lakh), orders opened March 27 in the US as part of Ford's 2026 Mustang lineup, with other cool editions like the RTR also up for grabs.