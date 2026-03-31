Ford launches Troy Lee Designs Signature Mustang EcoBoost, 550 units
Ford just dropped the TLD Signature Edition for its Mustang EcoBoost, a super limited run made with Troy Lee Designs, famous for its wild motorsport paint jobs.
Only 550 of these will hit the streets, each rocking standout multicolor graphics and some design cues borrowed from the Mustang GT, all set on a sleek Shadow Black base.
Mustang multicolor graphics, Carmine Red interior
This edition isn't shy about style: you get red, orange, purple, and yellow graphics, plus a GT-inspired hood and front fascia for extra attitude.
Inside, there's a Carmine Red cabin with an exclusive badge showing your car's number in the lineup.
The 19-inch Sinister Bronze wheels tie it all together.
Priced at $3,000 (about ₹2.5 lakh), orders opened March 27 in the US as part of Ford's 2026 Mustang lineup, with other cool editions like the RTR also up for grabs.