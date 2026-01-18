Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC: The next-gen muscle car is here

You get upgraded MagneRide dampers, firmer springs, revised knuckles, and Brembo brakes as standard. Opt for the Track Pack and you'll score carbon-ceramic brakes plus Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires for serious grip. US deliveries start summer 2026.

Why it stands out

Big vents up front keep things cool, while a Track Pack wing and diffuser generate up to 281kg of downforce at speed—pretty wild for track days.

Five traction control levels (or full ESC off in Track mode) let you dial in your vibe.

Lighter than before and sharper to drive, this Mustang is gunning for rivals like the Corvette Z06 and Porsche 911 GT3.