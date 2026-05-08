Ford patents parked car system using cameras radar and lidar
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Ford just got a patent for technology that lets parked cars spot and avoid trouble: think runaway shopping carts or careless drivers in crowded lots.
Using sensors like cameras, radar, and lidar, the system checks out what's happening around your car and can move it out of harm's way if something gets too close.
System can steer warn and record
If the car senses an incoming threat, it can steer itself or shift into a safer spot. Plus, it flashes lights or honks to warn others.
If a bump is unavoidable, the system records what happened for later review.
Since this uses technology already found in many newer cars, Ford's idea could actually show up and might save you from annoying insurance claims and repair bills.