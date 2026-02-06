Ford promises 5 new vehicles under $40,000 this decade
Ford just announced at the NADA Show that it's launching five new vehicles, all priced below $40,000 this decade.
The lineup will cover everything from cars and trucks to SUVs and vans—with options for gas, hybrid, and electric power.
It's Ford's way of making cars more affordable again as prices keep climbing in the US.
A midsize electric pickup and a sedan are coming
Among the five, Ford is bringing back a sedan (after dropping the Fusion in 2020) and rolling out a midsize electric pickup truck in 2027.
With average new car prices now over $50k, these models are aimed at folks looking for something less pricey but still modern.
First-time buyers will get special help
Ford wants to help first-time buyers get behind the wheel with special programs and certified pre-owned options.
The updated Escape hybrid is part of the plans, while SUVs are also expected in the lineup.
Plus, look out for additional models—because affordable shouldn't mean boring.