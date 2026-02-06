Ford promises 5 new vehicles under $40,000 this decade Auto Feb 06, 2026

Ford just announced at the NADA Show that it's launching five new vehicles, all priced below $40,000 this decade.

The lineup will cover everything from cars and trucks to SUVs and vans—with options for gas, hybrid, and electric power.

It's Ford's way of making cars more affordable again as prices keep climbing in the US.