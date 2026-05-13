Ford readies Mustang GTD Spirit of America for US 250th
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Ford is preparing to launch the Mustang GTD Spirit of America, marking the U.S.'s 250th anniversary with a bold, special-edition ride.
It's got a Performance White body, eye-catching red and blue stripes, and packs a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, delivering a hefty 815hp and 900Nm of torque.
Mustang GTD livery, deadline May 18
This edition features an asymmetrical livery, red spoiler plates and mirrors, plus Mustang splashed across the rear spoiler for extra flair.
The GTD Performance Pack boosts aerodynamics, and it can hit up to 325km/h.
If you're interested, applications are open online until May 18.