Ford recalls 102,159 F-Series trucks for faulty instrument cluster module

Heads up if you drive a Ford truck: 102,159 F-Series trucks are being recalled because their speedometers and tachometers might show the wrong numbers.

The glitch is due to a faulty instrument cluster module, and it mainly affects some heavy-duty models from 2025 and 2026, plus 2026 light-duty trucks.

Ford is working with US safety officials (NHTSA) to sort this out.