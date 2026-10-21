Ford recalls 102,159 F-Series trucks for faulty instrument cluster module
Heads up if you drive a Ford truck: 102,159 F-Series trucks are being recalled because their speedometers and tachometers might show the wrong numbers.
The glitch is due to a faulty instrument cluster module, and it mainly affects some heavy-duty models from 2025 and 2026, plus 2026 light-duty trucks.
Ford is working with US safety officials (NHTSA) to sort this out.
Select 2025 2026 Ford models recalled
The recall covers select 2025 and 2026 F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, and F-600 Super Duty trucks, as well as the 2026 F-150 and F-750 Super Duty models.
Most affected vehicles are Super Duty models.
Ford will offer free replacement parts at dealerships between December 7 and 11 this year; you will get an official notice starting October 26.
No accidents or injuries have been confirmed so far, but if you think your truck might be on the list, check your status on Ford's or NHTSA's website.