Ford recalls 41,748 SUVs and trucks for faulty LED headlights

Even though only about 1% of these rides are expected to actually have the defect, Ford is checking all of them just to be safe.

Dealers will get the heads-up by October 2026, and owners will start getting notified in November.

If you want to see if your vehicle is on the list, just pop your VIN into the NHTSA website under recall number 26V606.

If there is an issue, Ford will swap out any bad parts for free, and your dashboard should give you a warning if something is up with your headlights.