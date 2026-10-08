Ford recalls 41,748 SUVs and trucks for faulty LED headlights
Heads up if you drive a newer Ford SUV or pickup:
Ford is recalling 41,748 vehicles because a faulty LED chip in the headlights could mess with your daytime running lights, parking lights, and even your high and low beams.
The recall covers 2025-2027 Expedition SUVs and 2026 Super Duty F-250 to F-550 trucks.
Check VIN on NHTSA website 26V606
Even though only about 1% of these rides are expected to actually have the defect, Ford is checking all of them just to be safe.
Dealers will get the heads-up by October 2026, and owners will start getting notified in November.
If you want to see if your vehicle is on the list, just pop your VIN into the NHTSA website under recall number 26V606.
If there is an issue, Ford will swap out any bad parts for free, and your dashboard should give you a warning if something is up with your headlights.