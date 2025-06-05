What's the story

Ford has issued a recall for nearly half a million Explorer SUVs in the United States.

The move comes after an NHTSA investigation in March and subsequent Ford decision to address faulty interior trim pieces on 2016-2017 models of the vehicle.

The problem is related to B-pillar trim adhesive and connectors that could cause these trims to detach while driving. A total of 492,145 Ford Explorer units are included in the recall.