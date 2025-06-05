Ford recalls 500,000 Explorer SUVs: Check issue and affected models
What's the story
Ford has issued a recall for nearly half a million Explorer SUVs in the United States.
The move comes after an NHTSA investigation in March and subsequent Ford decision to address faulty interior trim pieces on 2016-2017 models of the vehicle.
The problem is related to B-pillar trim adhesive and connectors that could cause these trims to detach while driving. A total of 492,145 Ford Explorer units are included in the recall.
Factory flaw
What's the defect?
The issue stems from an inconsistent use of hand rollers at the factory, which has led to a foam donut inside the B-pillar being exposed to increased outward reaction force. This has resulted in poor attachment of the trim piece.
The NHTSA estimates that about 4% of the nearly half-a-million affected units may have this defect.
Company action
How Ford decided this was a serious enough issue
Ford first detected this problem in 2019 and issued a technical service bulletin to dealers on how to fix loose B-pillar trim.
However, it wasn't until March 2025 that the company considered it serious enough for a safety recall after an NHTSA investigation and 38 customer complaints about complete detachment of the trim piece.
A detailed review of historical part design and assembly plant processes helped them quickly determine which model years of Explorer were affected.
Ongoing development
No fix available yet
Currently, there is no immediate fix for this recall issue.
Ford has said that a remedy is under development, which could indicate a potential design flaw with the B-pillar or fastening systems in these specific models.
Once a solution is developed, Ford plans to direct affected Explorer owners to their nearest dealer for implementation.
Ford has issued over 40 recalls this year, more than any other automaker. Last week, it recalled over one million cars due to rearview camera glitch.