Ford recalls 565,691 Bronco SUVs over engine wiring fire risk

Since June 2026, Ford has found 15 possible fire incidents, seven involving Bronco Raptors, but thankfully, no injuries or crashes.

Owners are being told to watch for smoke from air vents or warning lights before anything catches fire on the passenger side.

To fix things, Ford dealers will add convolute sheathing with abrasion tape to the engine compartment wiring harness at no charge.

This is already Ford's 60th recall this year, pushing its total past 11 million vehicles in 2026 alone.