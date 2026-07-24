Ford recalls 565,691 Bronco SUVs over engine wiring fire risk
Ford is recalling 565,691 Bronco SUVs from model years 2021-2026 because a wire in the engine compartment could short out and start a fire.
The problem comes down to not enough abrasion protection on the wiring harness, which can lead to chafing and sparks near flammable parts.
Ford dealers add free abrasion sheathing
Since June 2026, Ford has found 15 possible fire incidents, seven involving Bronco Raptors, but thankfully, no injuries or crashes.
Owners are being told to watch for smoke from air vents or warning lights before anything catches fire on the passenger side.
To fix things, Ford dealers will add convolute sheathing with abrasion tape to the engine compartment wiring harness at no charge.
This is already Ford's 60th recall this year, pushing its total past 11 million vehicles in 2026 alone.