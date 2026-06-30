Ford recalls 741,195 US vehicles over risk of rollaways Auto Jun 30, 2026

Ford is recalling 741,195 vehicles in the US because of a transmission glitch that could make parked cars roll away unexpectedly.

If you drive a 2018-2021 Navigator, Expedition, 2020-2021 Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, or a 2021 F-150, your car might be affected.

Ford says dealers will handle software updates and fix or swap out any damaged parts for free.