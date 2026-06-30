Ford recalls 741,195 US vehicles over risk of rollaways
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Ford is recalling 741,195 vehicles in the US because of a transmission glitch that could make parked cars roll away unexpectedly.
If you drive a 2018-2021 Navigator, Expedition, 2020-2021 Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, or a 2021 F-150, your car might be affected.
Ford says dealers will handle software updates and fix or swap out any damaged parts for free.
Broncos recalled for loose fender flares
On top of that, 36,046 Broncos are being recalled since their fender flares might not stay put, meaning they could fall off and create road hazards.
Ford promises all repairs will be done at no cost to owners.