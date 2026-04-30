Ford recalls nearly 5,000 Bronco SUVs over transmission misalignment risk

Ford updates repair guides, inspects Broncos

Ford started looking into this last November and pinpointed the problem by January.

They've since updated their repair guides to prevent future mistakes and will now inspect affected Broncos for any misalignment or worn-out parts.

If there's damage, they'll swap out the transmission and transfer case.

So far, there haven't been any accidents or injuries, just some warranty claims, which shows Ford's trying to stay on top of safety before anything serious happens.