Ford recalls nearly 5,000 Bronco SUVs over transmission misalignment risk
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Heads up if you drive a Ford Bronco: nearly 5,000 SUVs from 2021-2025 are being recalled because of a transmission issue.
Ford found that previous repairs might have left some parts misaligned, which could make the vehicle roll away or suddenly lose power, definitely not ideal.
Ford updates repair guides, inspects Broncos
Ford started looking into this last November and pinpointed the problem by January.
They've since updated their repair guides to prevent future mistakes and will now inspect affected Broncos for any misalignment or worn-out parts.
If there's damage, they'll swap out the transmission and transfer case.
So far, there haven't been any accidents or injuries, just some warranty claims, which shows Ford's trying to stay on top of safety before anything serious happens.