Ford recalls over 250,000 2012-2018 Focus cars for valve issue
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Heads up if you drive a Ford Focus from 2012-2018:
Ford is recalling over 250,000 cars because of a valve issue that can make the engine stall unexpectedly.
This mainly affects cars that were already "fixed" in an earlier recall but didn't get the right repair.
Ford dealers offer free software update
Ford dealers will give a free software update to sort it out, and owners will start getting official letters from July 6.
You can also check your car's status on NHTSA.gov or call Ford at 1-866-436-7332 (mention recall number 26S40).
If your car's on the list, it's best to get it checked soon for everyone's safety.