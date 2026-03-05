Ford recalls over 6 lakh SUVs due to faulty wipers
Auto
Ford is recalling over 6 lakh SUVs—specifically the 2020-2022 Explorer, Escape, Aviator, and Corsair—because their windshield wipers might stop working due to a motor issue.
The glitch comes from misaligned terminals in the wiper motors, which could cause them to work unpredictably or fail completely.
Ford first noticed this back in June 2021.
Recall notices will be sent out next week
Ford originally thought the problem wasn't a big safety risk and closed its investigation in 2021.
But after more drivers reported issues last year, they took another look and found over 1,300 warranty claims (thankfully with no injuries or crashes reported).
If you drive one of these models, keep an eye out—Ford will start sending recall notices next week.