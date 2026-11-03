Ford reveals Racing R125 reimagining 1966 Mustang with modern parts
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Ford just revealed the Ford Racing R125, a fresh take on the classic 1966 Mustang fastback.
It honors Henry Ford's legendary 1901 race win, blending vintage looks with modern parts for better everyday driving.
The idea? Show that you can keep old-school style without the sky-high costs of typical restomods.
R125 uses Ford catalog parts
The R125 uses easy-to-find parts from Ford's own catalog, including a powerful 347-cubic-inch V-8 and a TREMEC TKX-600 transmission.
Thanks to features like electronic fuel injection and a drop-in transmission fit, it's practical and budget-friendly for anyone dreaming of updating their own Mustang: no rare parts or major body changes needed.