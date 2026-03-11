Ford's new AI tool is a boon for fleet managers

Ford has launched an innovative AI-powered service, Ford Pro AI, for its commercial fleet and telematics software customers. The generative AI system analyzes data from commercial vehicles such as speed, seat belt usage, and engine health. It then turns this information into actionable insights for fleet managers. The new system comes as an AI chatbot in Ford's Telematics software where the customers can ask questions about their fleets or delegate tasks.

Chatbot capabilities Ford Pro AI can draft emails to supervisors The Ford Pro AI chatbot can be asked for suggestions on reducing fuel costs, details about specific cars in their fleets, or even to draft emails to a supervisor summarizing the output from their previous requests. Kevin Dunbar, General Manager for Ford Pro Intelligence, said this is not just your standard large-language model chatbot but a tool that uses "accurate, manufacturer-grade vehicle data" to generate accurate and trustworthy responses.

AI design The AI is built on a multi-agent architecture Dunbar explained that Ford Pro AI is built on a multi-agent architecture based on clean, well-structured data sourced from each customer's distinct fleet. This design minimizes the potential of AI hallucinations. The company is also using this technology to speed up its vehicle design process and has even integrated a chatbot into its smartphone app to help the passenger vehicle customers solve problems like how much mulch will fit in their F-150 truck beds.

Subscription Works with vehicles from different manufacturers The new AI tool will be available to more than 840,000 paid subscribers of Ford Pro telematics software for managing their commercial vehicle fleets. It is not limited to Ford-branded vehicles but can work with any vehicle with embedded modems capable of transmitting data to the telematics platform. The firm said this reflects the reality that many commercial fleets operate vehicles from several manufacturers rather than relying on a single brand.

